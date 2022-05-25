Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%.

NYSE HOV opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $146.34.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

