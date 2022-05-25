HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.10 Billion

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to announce $16.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 billion to $16.33 billion. HP reported sales of $15.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $65.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.44 billion to $66.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.30 billion to $68.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

