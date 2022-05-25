HSBC Cuts VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target to $9.40

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at HSBC from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.15% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 83,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,361. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $687.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
