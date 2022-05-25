HSBC Trims TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Target Price to $16.50

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at HSBC from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:TDCX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 13,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. TDCX has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

