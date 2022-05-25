Hudson Executive Capital Lp Acquires 66,215 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 66,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $297,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,168,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,758,767.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 17,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $86,650.20.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $359.82 million, a P/E ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 2.05. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

