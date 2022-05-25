Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s previous close.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of HPP opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

