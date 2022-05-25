Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($71.28) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($69.15) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($74.47) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.