Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider William John Scheessele Purchases 10,525 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,678. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HUMA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 9,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

