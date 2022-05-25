Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider William John Scheessele Purchases 10,525 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,678. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of HUMA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 9,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.45.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
