Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $514.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $512.00 to $514.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.38.

HUM traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $443.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,233. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average is $432.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

