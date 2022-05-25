Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.76% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 83.75 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 43.86 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.20 ($1.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £244.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47.

In related news, insider John Gulliver bought 86,114 shares of Hyve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £49,084.98 ($61,765.42).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

