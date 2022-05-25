Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.27).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HYVE traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84.50 ($1.06). 98,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,611. The company has a market capitalization of £246.44 million and a PE ratio of -11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.26. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 43.86 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 158.20 ($1.99).

In related news, insider John Gulliver acquired 86,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £49,084.98 ($61,765.42).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

