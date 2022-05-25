iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.05.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney acquired 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.

iA Financial stock opened at C$65.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$85.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

iA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.