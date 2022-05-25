iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.05.
IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney acquired 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.
iA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
Read More
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.