iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$65,025.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total transaction of C$65,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,750,557.50.

Michael Lee Stickney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, May 21st, Michael Lee Stickney acquired 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,808.00.

IAG traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$85.25. The firm has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.99.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.05.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

