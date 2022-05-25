Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Icosavax stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 120,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,548. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $304.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icosavax will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Icosavax news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mcdade bought 42,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,797.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at $356,725.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,011,000. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $54,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $46,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

