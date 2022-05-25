IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) to post $767.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $761.90 million and the highest is $773.95 million. IDEX reported sales of $685.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

NYSE IEX opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 52-week low of $179.30 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 158.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

