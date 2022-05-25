IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 4,328.9% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,016,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFAN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 1,425,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,850. IFAN Financial has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
