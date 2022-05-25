IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($13.79).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.53) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.23) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 713.50 ($8.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 790.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 789.54. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 689.50 ($8.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($884,610.54). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($45,614.70).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

