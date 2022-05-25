IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 744.4% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:IHICY remained flat at $$7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. IHI has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

