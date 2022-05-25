Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $2.16. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.50.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $203.22 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

