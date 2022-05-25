ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Update

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 30th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
ImaginOn has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
ImaginOn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImaginOn (IMGI)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ImaginOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImaginOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.