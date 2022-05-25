Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

IMGO stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.