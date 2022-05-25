iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. iMedia Brands updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IMBI opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $37.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.84. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,583.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

