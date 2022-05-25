iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. iMedia Brands updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of IMBI opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $37.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.84. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.
In related news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,583.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.