ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS IMUC remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,777. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
