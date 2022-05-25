IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 597,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISVLF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 30,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,159. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

