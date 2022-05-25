IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 597,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ISVLF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 30,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,159. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
