Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMBBY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.51) to GBX 1,780 ($22.40) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.43) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,250 ($28.31) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,588.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.