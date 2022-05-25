Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indaptus Therapeutics approach is based on the hypothesis which efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals. Indaptus Therapeutics, formerly known as Intec Parent Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of INDP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 264,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,419. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,914,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

