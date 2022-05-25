Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 493.4% from the April 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.13) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.51) to €27.00 ($28.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.79) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 1,130,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.79.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

