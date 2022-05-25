Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($24.47) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.21) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($51.49) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.06 ($44.74).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

