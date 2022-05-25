Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 36,550.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Infinite Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 120,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,201. Infinite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

