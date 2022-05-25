InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 91,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,393. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

