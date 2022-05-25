Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 46,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,939. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.47) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Informa from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 680 ($8.56) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

