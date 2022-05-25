Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.