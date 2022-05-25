Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,951,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Infrax Systems stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,814. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Infrax Systems (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrax Systems (IFXY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.