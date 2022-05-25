Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,016,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,838,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

