Insider Buying: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,842,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,175,756.30.

Shares of TSE VNP traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.21. 90,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,791. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. The company has a market cap of C$106.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.07 million. Equities analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1190083 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

