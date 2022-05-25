Insider Buying: Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Buys 32,200 Shares of Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Jay Venkatesan acquired 50,000 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 338,220 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.