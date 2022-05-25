Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Buys 64,851 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 64,851 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,454.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,580,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,648.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 2,301 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,269.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 13,072 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,065.60.

On Monday, May 16th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 42,914 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,702.20.

On Friday, May 13th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 14,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,060.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 24,596 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,324.84.

On Monday, May 9th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 49,221 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $111,731.67.

On Thursday, May 5th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 16,903 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,369.81.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular bought 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79.

ARCA biopharma stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 137,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,807. The company has a market cap of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

