Insider Buying: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Buys 19,200 Shares of Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) Director Robert Taub purchased 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,265,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,440,557.38.

Robert Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Taub purchased 60,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$432,600.00.

Shares of AYA stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.81. The company had a trading volume of 110,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,753. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.69 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

