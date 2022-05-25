Insider Buying: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Purchases 16,849 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 16,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,398.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,436,709 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,380.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 7,837 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,943.63.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,433 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,598.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 19,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $110,770.00.

TRDA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,481. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,769,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,471,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,460,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,362,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

