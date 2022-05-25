Insider Buying: Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Senior Officer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,289.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,868.80.

Shares of FIH.U traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.59. 21,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,857. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

