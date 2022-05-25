Insider Buying: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Purchases 2,978 Shares of Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,166.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE GHL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 128,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,400. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

