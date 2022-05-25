Insider Buying: Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) insider Peter Williams purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £20,230 ($25,456.15).

HAS stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 119.90 ($1.51). The company had a trading volume of 3,493,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,809. Hays plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.28). The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 165 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

