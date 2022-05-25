Insider Buying: Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST) Insider Purchases 850,000 Shares of Stock

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £102,000 ($128,350.32).

Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor acquired 1,650,000 shares of Light Science Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £198,000 ($249,150.62).

LON:LST opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.21. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 32 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £20.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing (CEM) products. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control. The company was formerly known as LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD.

