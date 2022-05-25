Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 2,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Joshua Horowitz purchased 1,114 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $7,742.30.

LMB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 4,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

