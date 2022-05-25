Insider Buying: Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) insider Tom Singer bought 20,000 shares of Mediclinic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($92,110.23).

Mediclinic International stock traded up GBX 15.80 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 370.80 ($4.67). 1,243,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,733. Mediclinic International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 395.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 363.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

