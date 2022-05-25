Insider Buying: Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:RPG) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:RPG – Get Rating) Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 2,500 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.79 per share, with a total value of C$49,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,956,756.10.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (Polaris Infrastructure), formerly Ram Power, Corp., is a renewable energy company. The Company is focused on the development, production and sale of electricity from geothermal energy. It is engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America.

