Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Buys 10,236 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00.

Shares of RAPT stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 342,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $404.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

