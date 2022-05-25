Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires 22,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,807 shares in the company, valued at $20,921,266.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner bought 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner bought 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner bought 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

