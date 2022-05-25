Insider Buying: Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $24.50.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.
Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.