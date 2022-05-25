Insider Buying: Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap One by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Snap One by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

