Insider Buying: Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap One stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.12. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.74 million and a PE ratio of -23.45.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.